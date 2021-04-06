Abram Scientific Secures $1 Million National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Grant

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abram Scientific today announced it has secured $1 million in non-dilutive funding with an NSF SBIR Phase II Grant in support of the clinical development of the CoagCare System. The system is intended to aid in the evaluation of blood clotting disorders and help define appropriate treatment for patients undergoing trauma and surgical procedures in the hospital. This work is supported by America's Seed Fund powered by the NSF under Grant No. 2050272.

The grant was awarded to complete the development of the CoagCare System designed as a point-of-care (POC) meter and disposable diagnostic test card. The system is intended to utilize proprietary technology for rapid (< 10 minutes) and accurate measurement of blood viscoelasticity and density. In contrast, current global coagulation diagnostic platforms such as thromboelastography and thromboelastometry require 30-60 minutes for a complete measurement.

"The CoagCare promises to be a first-of-its-kind system capable of rapidly parsing through the entire coagulation cascade from blood clot formation to lysis, to quantify the effects of deficiency or inhibition of specific coagulation factors, thus enabling personalized diagnosis and management of coagulation-related disorders," said Dr. Abhishek Ramkumar, President of the Company.

About Abram:

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Abram Scientific was founded by Dr. Abhishek Ramkumar who invented the CoagCare platform technology. The technology is covered by US and international patents and applications. Abram's leadership includes medical device industry veterans with >40 years experience: Dr. Edward Brennan, CEO and Mr. James Merselis, Chairman. Abram's CoagCare System is not yet cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing in the United States.

www.abramscientific.com

About America's Seed Fund:

America's Seed Fund powered by the NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the SBIR program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

https://seedfund.nsf.gov/.

