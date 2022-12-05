Abrasive blasting equipment market size to grow by USD 131.56 million, Vendors to develop new products with new technologies to compete in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global abrasive blasting equipment market is fragmented and consists of a few large manufacturers and some small and medium-sized manufacturers. Competition is expected to intensify as products with new features and technologies are introduced to the market by major players. There are a few vendors that produce custom blasting solutions based on customer requirements. Vendors experience the highest demand from the automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding industries. The growth of these sectors is expected to drive the demand for abrasive blasting equipment during the forecast period. Request latest PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027

The abrasive blasting equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 131.56 million. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Buy the Report

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027: Scope

The abrasive blasting equipment market report covers the following areas:

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Manufacturing - In the manufacturing sector, the demand for abrasive blasting equipment will increase due to the rapid growth in the aerospace and automotive industries. Steady growth in the disposable income of people has increased the buying power of consumers. This, along with declining crude oil prices, has enabled people to buy personal vehicles. Thus, the automotive industry will also generate strong demand for abrasive blasting machines in the near future.



Construction And Maintenance



Others

Type

Semi-Automatic



Automatic



Manual

Geography

APAC - The construction sector in APAC is booming, as countries in the region are witnessing rapid urbanization. The economic slump in China was expected to continue until 2021. However, with rising urbanization and various steps taken by the government of China , the market is expected to grow significantly.

was expected to continue until 2021. However, with rising urbanization and various steps taken by the government of , the market is expected to grow significantly.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

ABShot Tecnics SL, AGTOS GmbH, Airblast BV, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., BLASTCORE LLC, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Guyson Corp., Kramer Industries Inc., ProBlast Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Sintokogio Ltd., Surface Finishing Equipment Co., Tip Plus Corp., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Trinco Trinity Tool Co., Viking Corp., and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the abrasive blasting equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist abrasive blasting equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the abrasive blasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the abrasive blasting equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the abrasive blasting equipment market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

Sand Blasting Machine Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The sand blasting machine market size is forecasted to grow by USD 324.15 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.28%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, construction, marine, oil and gas, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Underground Mining Equipment Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The underground mining equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 5.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.81%. This report extensively covers underground mining equipment market segmentation by application (room and pillar mining, longwall mining, borehole mining, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 131.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABShot Tecnics SL, AGTOS GmbH, Airblast BV, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., BLASTCORE LLC, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Guyson Corp., Kramer Industries Inc., ProBlast Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Sintokogio Ltd., Surface Finishing Equipment Co., Tip Plus Corp., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Trinco Trinity Tool Co., Viking Corp., and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global abrasive blasting equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global abrasive blasting equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Construction and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Construction and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Construction and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABShot Tecnics SL

Exhibit 116: ABShot Tecnics SL - Overview



Exhibit 117: ABShot Tecnics SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ABShot Tecnics SL - Key offerings

12.4 AGTOS GmbH

Exhibit 119: AGTOS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: AGTOS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AGTOS GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Airblast BV

Exhibit 122: Airblast BV - Overview



Exhibit 123: Airblast BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Airblast BV - Key offerings

12.6 Axxiom Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 125: Axxiom Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Axxiom Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Axxiom Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 BLASTCORE LLC

Exhibit 128: BLASTCORE LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: BLASTCORE LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: BLASTCORE LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Burwell Technologies

Exhibit 131: Burwell Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 132: Burwell Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Burwell Technologies - Key offerings

12.9 Clemco Industries Corp.

Exhibit 134: Clemco Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Clemco Industries Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Clemco Industries Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Empire Abrasive Equipment

Exhibit 137: Empire Abrasive Equipment - Overview



Exhibit 138: Empire Abrasive Equipment - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Empire Abrasive Equipment - Key offerings

12.11 Graco Inc.

Exhibit 140: Graco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Graco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Graco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Graco Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Guyson Corp.

Exhibit 144: Guyson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Guyson Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Guyson Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Kramer Industries Inc.

Exhibit 147: Kramer Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kramer Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kramer Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 ProBlast Inc.

Exhibit 150: ProBlast Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: ProBlast Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: ProBlast Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sintokogio Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Sintokogio Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sintokogio Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Sintokogio Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH

Exhibit 156: torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 157: torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Viking Corp.

Exhibit 159: Viking Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Viking Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Viking Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio