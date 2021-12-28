ABRAU Jewelry to Participate in Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge Honoring the 2022 Grammy Nominees and Presenters

MILTON, Vt., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce ABRAU Jewelry, in association with The Artisan Group, will participate in an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions on January 14-15, 2022 at an exclusive location in West Hollywood, California in honor of the Grammy nominees and presenters.

Our Handmade Loomed Cuffs, Black Diamond Wrap Bracelets, Druzy Pendant Necklaces and Geometric Earrings will be prominently featured on display at The Artisan Group's exhibit, and all attending celebrities, select press and media, and other VIPs will receive our sterling silver "Through" pendant necklace in their swag bags. This event will also be attended by around forty press and media outlets.

To learn more about ABRAU Jewelry and our products, or our participation in this exclusive event, visit https://www.abraujewelry.com, call 802-343-1404, or email [email protected]. Instagram @abraujewelry

Danielle Nicole Enright, ABRAU Jewelry's sole proprietor, is a resident of Milton, VT.

ABOUT THE ARTISAN GROUP

The Artisan Group® (http://www.theartisangroup.org) is a premier entertainment marketing group dedicated to representing small business artisans at the best celebrity gift lounges and press events. The organization provides a collective sampling of handcrafted products to celebrities and members of the press at top luxury gift lounges such as those leading up to The Academy Awards, The Golden Globes, The MTV Movie Awards and The Primetime Emmys.

The Artisan Group also coordinates product placement of its member's handcrafted products on such hit television shows as Scandal, The Voice, The Vampire Diaries, Days of Our Lives, The Young & The Restless, Modern Family, Jane The Virgin and Law & Order: SVU, among others. Membership in The Artisan Group is juried and by invitation only.

For press inquiries regarding The Artisan Group, please visit http://www.theartisangroup.org or email [email protected].

* Neither ABRAU Jewelry nor The Artisan Group are officially affiliated with The Grammys.

