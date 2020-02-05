Abrigo Named One of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent, publisher of American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

Created in 2017, this annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. The 49 companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services, including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments, and financial advisory.

"We are proud to be named alongside some of the top companies in the financial technology space," said Wayne Roberts, CEO at Abrigo. "It's easy for us to say we've built a workplace culture that we're proud of, but it really means something when our employees echo that sentiment through an award like this. One of our core values is 'love for others' and this proves the love our employees truly have for one another and the work they do."

"The competition for talent in technology is intense and companies named to Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology are setting the standard in terms of cultures that help people thrive," said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at Arizent.

Companies must provide technology products, services, or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services to be considered for the award. Companies must also have been in business for at least a year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Organizations from across the United States entered a two-part process that determined Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined which companies are included on the list. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final list.

Abrigo, which is headquartered in Austin with offices in Raleigh, N.C., and Madison, Wis., was also named to the Austin-American Statesman's 2019 Top Places to Work (#11) list and the Triangle Business Journal 2019 Best Places to Work (#12) lists.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.bestplacestoworkfintech.com.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset/liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

SOURCE Abrigo

Related Links

https://www.abrigo.com

