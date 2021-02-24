Abrigo's 2021 ThinkBIG Conference Goes Virtual

Abrigo's 2021 ThinkBIG conference will be a virtual event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Tweet this

Networking has always been central to ThinkBIG conferences over the past two decades, and this year's attendees can expect the same opportunities in the virtual format. Between interactive Q&A sessions, a virtual happy hour, and breakout sessions, attendees will be able to connect with peers, experts, and other industry leaders to discuss current challenges and learn from others' successes.

"Community banks and credit unions have faced so many challenges this past year amid the pandemic, but they have continuously innovated and pivoted to serve their customers and members," said Wayne Roberts, CEO at Abrigo. "Our top priority for ThinkBIG has always been to create a space where community financial institutions can get the most current resources, learn best practices, and discover new ideas from experts and peers in the industry. That commitment holds true, even in these socially-distant times."

Due to the pivot to the virtual format, Abrigo is offering special discounted pricing to benefit bank and credit union teams. Registration is now just $375 per person. Abrigo also offers volume discounts for financial institutions looking for maximum cost savings. When an institution registers two individuals, it may add up to two additional individuals for free. For more information on registration, conference tracks, or attendance options, visit abrigo.com/thinkbig. For additional information, please reach out to [email protected].

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset/liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

