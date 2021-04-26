ABS Announces The Mortgage Office® and Filogix integration

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software™, the leader in loan administration, mortgage investment corporation (MIC), and origination software in the private lending industry, announced today the integration with Filogix Marketplace and The Mortgage Office® Web Portal.

The Mortgage Office® will integrate with Filogix, a Finastra company, to provide a platform for brokers using the Filogix Marketplace to securely issue credit bureaus and loan applications directly to lenders utilizing The Mortgage Office®. Lenders will also easily import these deals into The Mortgage Office® with a couple of clicks and will not have to pay added bps, setup fees, or per-transaction fees.

Richard Clark, VP of Filogix: "We are happy to announce that The Mortgage Office has joined the Filogix Mortgage Marketplace as a provider of private lending solutions. This is a valuable partnership for Filogix, as we continue to strengthen our marketplace by connecting lenders, partners, and mortgage professionals, enabling greater data efficiency and security of information."

Carlos Nodarse, CEO of ABS: "Seamless integration, protection of personal information, and customer ease of use are at the core of every advancement. The Filogix integration increases our customers' security and efficiency, thus providing customers a tool to grow their business with efficacy for higher deal flow and productivity. No setup fees, per-transaction fees, or additional bps follows our model of putting the customer first."

"2020 was an incredible year for Applied Business Software as we continue to focus on a growth trajectory fueled by demands for innovative solutions and critical alliances. Our successful partnering with Lometa Capital contributed to the largest 4th quarter reported earnings in the company's history. The momentum carried over into 2021, and the outlook is strong, delivering an exceptional 1st quarter 2021 financial reporting. We are continuing with our expansion, now accelerated through our partnership. Always customer-centric and state-of-the-art development."

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate, administer loans and manage Mortgage Investment Corporations, MICs. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.TheLoanOffice.com and www.TheMortgageOffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses, and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers.

