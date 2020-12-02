ABS Introduces The Loan Office Web

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software™, ABS, the leader in loan servicing and loan origination software in the lending industry, announced today the launch of The Loan Office® Web, a state-of-the-art servicing software for smaller lenders.

ABS, established in 1978 and creators of The Mortgage Office®, the most reliable and robust software in the lending industry, created The Loan Office in 2014 for small lenders, and is now launching its highly anticipated web-based version. The Loan Office® is a powerful and affordable loan servicing software for any entity servicing a handful to hundreds of loans.

The Loan Office® is ideal for managing loans, collecting payments, paying investors, generating statements, and much more. Some of its features include borrower ACH payments, step-rate loans processing, comprehensive year-end tax reporting, printing and mailing 1098s, 1099-INTs, T5s, custom documents, conversation log, reminder system, user defined fields, escrow accounting, unlimited loan charges, payment processing (NSFs, payoffs, etc.), built-in financial calculator, and the newly added borrower web portal with the ability to make online payments.

"We have used world class technology in developing this product. We are proud of our in-house design approach with high quality standards that have been part of ABS for decades. The use and implementation of this design and technology result in a product that is powerful, easy to use, responsive and affordable. We never cut corners, and once again are delighted to deliver our customers a system that streamlines the entire process for managing portfolios." commented Carlos Nodarse, CEO of Applied Business Software.

Jasen Portero, COO and principal developer of The Loan Office® said: "We are thrilled to launch the web-based version of The Loan Office. We know our customers want a responsive, robust application using cutting edge technology. They trust ABS with the automation of their back office, and we take that very seriously."

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS is based in Long Beach, California.

