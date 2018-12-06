Absolutdata Integrates IBM Watson for Scalable Business Impact through Enhanced Insight Mining

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolutdata, a leading data analytics firm, today announced that they have embedded IBM Watson services into their NAVIK AI Platform to help companies build an Intelligence Stack across Sales and Marketing functions. The Watson enhanced NAVIK AI Platform combines data, analytics and technology to optimize decisions on an ongoing basis without having to build a data science team while the NAVIK AI Sales Solution delivers dramatic improvements in sales and marketing effectiveness. The benefits seen include salesforce effectiveness, customer targeting, campaign management and optimized decision making across industries.

"Many of our global clients are interested in achieving the business transformation that AI can deliver," said Dr. Anil Kaul, Co-founder and CEO of Absolutdata. "Yet they struggle with the best approach to start, and how to get the promised scalable business impact. IBM Watson AI can deliver results quickly, economically and at a scale that gets noticed at the board level." Dr. Kaul adds, "We are in the early stages of companies building their intelligence stack and NAVIK enables our clients to develop a strategic competitive advantage that will last a long time."

Integrating IBM Watson with Absolutdata's NAVIK AI platform and services allows clients to utilize analytical frameworks and natural language processing to mine existing sales data. As a result, clients are better poised to identify hidden revenue streams, run hyper-personalized campaigns at scale and derive deeper business insights, compared to traditional methods of resource-based analytics and model development. This will help businesses enhance productivity, eliminate manual intervention and access huge data sets in real time, which was not possible earlier.

Following a phased approach, Absolutdata has incorporated IBM Watson into NAVIK SalesAI, NAVIK MarketingAI, NAVIK ResearchAI and NAVIK MicroMods, with others under development. Absolutdata is also using other IBM services such as Weather to enhance effectiveness in certain modules.

One of the world's largest dairy companies is using NAVIK integrated with IBM Watson, to mine consumer insights and drive quick marketing decisions about brand, campaigns and pricing. The brand's marketing team can classify and generate automated insights from both structured and unstructured data rendered real-time across mobile devices and the web, reducing decision lead time from weeks to seconds with over 99 percent uptime.

Absolutdata's growing team of 400 data scientists and engineers is implementing AI solutions across client needs and is receiving extensive training on IBM Watson as a key component of the partnership.

To learn more about Absolutdata and the NAVIK product line of intelligent analytics, please visit www.absolutdata.com.

About Absolutdata

Absolutdata products and services deliver scalable business impact across the enterprise by combining cutting edge AI and ML with its heritage in analytical frameworks, business understanding and technology. Absolutdata's NAVIK AI Platform has pre-built solutions, customizable solutions, and enabling services to get an enterprise AI-ready. The growing set of AI-powered SaaS solutions include NAVIK SalesAI, NAVIK MarketingAI, NAVIK ResearchAI and NAVIK MicroMods. The services teams build custom solutions based on NAVIK AI. Founded in 2001, Absolutdata is based in San Francisco and employs 450 professionals across offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Singapore, Dubai and Gurgaon. For more information visit the Absolutdata website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.absolutdata.com.

Absolutdata Media Contact

SSPR

absolutdata@sspr.com

SOURCE Absolutdata

Related Links

http://www.absolutdata.com

