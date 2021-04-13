Absolute Dental & Orthodontics Completes 2 Practice Expansions in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Absolute Dental Group LLC ("Absolute Dental") announced that it has completed the expansion of two practices located in Las Vegas, NV. The practices located on the corners of Eastern & Serene and Lake Mead & Jones were both doubled in size to accommodate a growing population and an increased demand for dental services. In addition to the physical expansion, the practices were modernized with the latest dental technology to improve the patient experience. "These newly expanded practices are simply another example of Absolute Dental working to make patient care more accessible along with expanding specialty dental services such as orthodontics, oral surgery, and pediatric dentistry to everyone in Las Vegas", said David Drzewiecki, CEO of Absolute Dental Group LLC.

About Absolute Dental Group

Headquartered in Las Vegas Nevada, Absolute Dental is Nevada's largest branded Dental Service Organization (DSO) with 28 affiliated dental practices throughout Northern & Southern Nevada. With practices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Reno, and Carson City, Absolute Dental's affiliated dentists change lives one smile at a time. Beginning with one practice in 2002, Absolute Dental has positioned itself as a leading DSO dedicated to complete oral healthcare and exceptional service for patients. Absolute's mission is to offer all dentistry in one place and provide trusted dental care to the communities that they serve.

