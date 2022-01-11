Absolute Dental Adds 5 Additional Affiliated Practices in Q4 and Concludes 2021 Growth Plan

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Dental Group, LLC ("Absolute Dental"), one of Nevada's largest Dental Service Organizations ("DSO"), completed the acquisition of two dental practices in northern Nevada along with opening 3 new practices in southern Nevada, bringing the organization to a total of 37 affiliated dental practices throughout the state. These five additional practices complete Absolute Dental's 2021 defined growth plan of adding 13 additional practices throughout the year, which included a total of 6 new practices and 7 acquisitions, resulting in a 54% increase in total number of affiliated practices.

Absolute Dental is positioned to continue its growth trajectory in 2022 through additional acquisitions, new openings, existing practice expansions and maturation of all 2021 growth initiatives.

"Despite the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, 2021 has been an impressive growth story which resulted in Absolute Dental's highest level of growth since the company's inception," said David Drzewiecki, CEO of Absolute Dental. "The additional practices will allow Absolute Dental to provide needed dental care and jobs to our communities in both northern and southern Nevada."

About Absolute Dental

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Absolute Dental is Nevada's largest branded Dental Service Organization (DSO) with nearly 40 affiliated dental practices throughout northern and southern Nevada. With practices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Reno, Minden and Carson City, Absolute Dental's affiliated dentists change lives one smile at a time. Beginning with one practice in 2002, Absolute Dental has positioned itself as a leading DSO dedicated to complete oral healthcare and exceptional service for patients. Absolute Dental's mission is to offer all dentistry in one place and provide trusted dental care to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.absolutedental.com.

Media contact:

Julie Cotton

[email protected]

702-816-1292

SOURCE Absolute Dental