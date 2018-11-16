Absolute Dental Hosts Free Clinic For Veterans And Active Duty Military On December 8th

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To show gratitude to the brave men and women who have served and are currently serving our country, Absolute Dental will be hosting a free dental clinic on Saturday, December 8th, from 6:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Absolute Dental location at 1860 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104. Dental professionals, including general dentists and oral surgeons, will provide limited exams and treat urgent dental issues during the clinic for any veterans or active duty military that need assistance.

Although the clinic is open to all veterans and active duty military in the Las Vegas area, dental services will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Those seeking service are urged to come as early as possible to ensure they can be seen by one of the dentists, and to bring any updated medical and dental history with them to help the Absolute Dental staff provide the best treatments.

Absolute Dental is honored to provide help to the veterans and active duty military in the Las Vegas community and encourage all those in need of dental services to attend the free clinic. In order for the dentists to see as many patients as possible, please note that free services are only being provided to veterans and active duty military at this time.

If you need further information regarding the free veteran's clinic or Absolute Dental, please contact Julie Cotton at 702-779-3668 or jcotton@absolutedental.com .

About Absolute Dental:

Absolute Dental started in the Las Vegas Valley over 14 years ago with a single office and has been providing industry-leading dental care to our community ever since. Now with more than 25 offices and growing, we remain committed to offering quality, affordable dental care and a comfortable experience for your entire family. For more information about Absolute Dental and their community initiatives, visit www.absolutedental.com .

SOURCE Absolute Dental

Related Links

https://www.absolutedental.com

