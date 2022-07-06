Absolute Dental Reaches 40 Practice Milestone with Completion of Two Practice Acquisitions in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Dental Group, LLC ("Absolute Dental"), Nevada's largest branded Dental Service Organization ("DSO"), has just completed the acquisition of two dental practices in southern Nevada. These newest practices are conveniently located at 8445 W. Flamingo Road at the intersection of Flamingo and Durango in Summerlin and 2660 Windmill Parkway at the intersection of Windmill and Pecos in Henderson. Both locations will accept the uninsured and privately insured patients while offering "All Dentistry in One Place" dental care, which includes general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics, oral hygiene and pediatric dentistry, creating a convenient, one stop experience for patients.

Absolute Dental has now affiliated 3 additional offices in 2022, expanding its total network to 40 locations in Nevada.

"This is an important and exciting milestone for all team members and affiliated providers," shared CEO Dave Drzewiecki. "With a total of 40 locations now, and a patient-focused strategy of offering all dentistry in one place, we're very pleased to be able to continue to expand access to the local community here in Nevada."

About Absolute Dental

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Absolute Dental is Nevada's largest branded Dental Service Organization (DSO) with 40 affiliated dental practices throughout northern and southern Nevada. With practices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Reno, Minden and Carson City, Absolute Dental's affiliated dentists change lives one smile at a time. Beginning with one practice in 2002, Absolute Dental has positioned itself as a leading DSO dedicated to complete oral healthcare and exceptional service for patients. Absolute Dental's mission is to offer all dentistry in one place and provide trusted dental care to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.absolutedental.com.

