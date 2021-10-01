Absolute Total Care Introduces New Brand Name for Medicare-Medicaid Plan

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Total Care announced today its Medicare-Medicaid Plan, Healthy Connections Prime will be rebranded to Wellcare Prime by Absolute Total Care, effective Jan. 1, 2022. As part of the rebrand, Wellcare Prime will have an updated logo, color palette, and member- and provider-facing materials.

"As we continue to integrate our Medicare and Medicaid lines of business and grow our presence in South Carolina, our goal is to create one brand to better align with our strategy, help us deliver on our mission, and, most importantly, better serve our members across the state," said John McClellan, Plan President and CEO of Absolute Total Care.

The name change to Wellcare Prime by Absolute Total Care will not affect current medical benefits or services for members.

Members with questions about their benefits are encouraged to call Member Services at 1-855-735-4398 (TTY: 711).

About Absolute Total Care

Absolute Total Care® is a health maintenance organization that has been providing services in South Carolina since 2007. Absolute Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare, and specialty services. Information regarding Absolute Total Care is available at www.absolutetotalcare.com.

SOURCE Absolute Total Care