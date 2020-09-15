AbsoluteCARE Atlanta Earns "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer" Designation in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AbsoluteCARE Atlanta announced their "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer" designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was awarded in the 13th edition of HRC's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) , released today. A record 765 health care facilities actively participated in the HEI 2020 survey, 193 earned an "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer" designation.

AbsoluteCARE Inc.

"Our Atlanta office has long been a trusted resource for the region's diverse LGBTQ communities. This was AbsoluteCARE's first year applying for the HEI recognition. We look forward to continuing to support, serve, and be a stalwart resource to the Atlanta LGBTQ community," said Dr. Joel Rosenstock, Atlanta's Medical Director.

"At AbsoluteCARE, our members' care is at the heart of everything we do. We understand that our members have complex lives, that we need to strive to maintain their trust, and that we share the responsibility for their outcomes," added Dr. Anoop Raman, Chief Medical Officer.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the horrific incidents of racial violence targeting the Black community, the events of the past year have brought about so much pain and uncertainty. Yet, even during this moment of profound unrest, we are seeing more of our humanity and resilience come to life. For me, nowhere is that more true than through the tireless dedication of our health care providers and the intrepid support and administrative staff members by their sides that show up every day to ensure this life-saving work continues," said HRC President Alphonso David. "The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients. In addition, many have made strong statements on racial justice and equity and are engaging in efforts to address racial inequities in their institutions and their communities. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all."

Every year, HRC recognizes the health care facilities that participate in the HEI for their dedication and commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. HRC also extends its deepest gratitude to these facilities for their courageous fight against COVID-19 and their commitment to addressing racism and injustice. As the final HEI surveys were submitted in March, health care facilities were kicking into overdrive to meet the challenges of COVID-19. Many faced a lack of equipment, staffing shortages and surging demand. Two months later, as the fight against COVID-19 continued, the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police officers thrust America's structural racism into the spotlight. HEI participants issued strong statements on racial justice and equity, participated in White Coats for Black Lives demonstrations and announced new programs to address racial inequities in their institutions and their communities.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Media Contact

Elliott Kozuch | [email protected] | (202) 423-2873 | (202) 486-3789

Lauren Cutruzzula | [email protected] | (410) 504-6871

SOURCE AbsoluteCARE Inc.