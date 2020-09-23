Absorb Software Expands Artificial Intelligence Capabilities with Absorb Pinpoint™

Video transcript and tagging tool allows LMS learners to quickly find relevant information

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) and Absorb Infuse, today announced it has expanded its Artificial Intelligence capabilities with Absorb Pinpoint™. Utilizing natural language processing, Absorb Pinpoint™ automatically tags content within video lessons allowing learners to find the exact video content they're searching for.

"Businesses are focused on being increasingly more agile and efficient when it comes to their learning needs," said Mike Owens, CEO of Absorb Software. "Absorb Pinpoint™ gives administrators the ability to have AI create a catalogue of microlearning content without having to edit legacy videos already available within the LMS. Thus, saving LMS admin teams time while also creating numerous benefits for the end user."

Absorb Pinpoint™ transcribes video content automatically and makes those transcripts searchable. Learners are taken to the direct point in a video where a keyword is found. They can also see the full transcript with the highlighted term and navigate directly to whichever point is most relevant.

Through search analytics reports, Absorb Pinpoint™ offers learning and development teams a look into what learners are searching for and what they selected. These reports validate the ROI and value of this feature for their learners while providing L&D teams insight into future content opportunities.

"It wasn't just about creating a tool that could only skip to a topic in a video," said Craig Basford, Senior VP of Product at Absorb Software. "We wanted to build something admins could use to repurpose content they already have, improve the learner experience as they search for the content most relevant to them and also provide the means for L&D teams to shift strategies based on that search data."

Absorb Pinpoint™ has been released within a newly refreshed administrative interface alongside other features such as admin dashboards, checklists and e-signatures.

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston, Tampa and Salt Lake City. Absorb offers both Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and its flagship product, Absorb LMS, an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System for businesses, higher education, government and non-profit agencies around the world. Learn more at www.absorblms.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

