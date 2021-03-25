Absorption Chillers Market to garner USD 296.91 Million with over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025: Technavio

Prominent Takeaways from this Report

Growing adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure drives market growth.

HVAC segment to witness the highest application share in the absorption chillers market.

39% of the market growth will originate from APAC with China and Japan holding the largest country share.

and holding the largest country share. The absorption chillers market is highly competitive and fragmented with vendors deploying innovative strategies to continue maintaining and expanding their customer base.

The market is anticipated to have a negative & inferior impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Absorption Chillers Market: Driver and Trend Analysis

There has been a considerable increase in demand for district cooling in recent years due to its minimal maintenance requirement and environmental damage. The installation of these chillers in large-scale district cooling plants processing a massive amount of water aids in saving both space and energy. Furthermore, the deployment of absorption chillers also requires low lifetime investment while offering higher reliability to the end-users. As a result, with the growing adoption of district heating and cooling infrastructure, the demand for absorption chillers is likely to accelerate in the forthcoming years.

Absorption Chillers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report fragments the global absorption chillers market by application (HVAC and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The HVAC application segment held the largest absorption chillers market share in 2020. The use of absorption chillers in HVACs for regulating the ambient air temperature is one of the critical factors responsible for their surging adoption in malls and shopping centers, residential and official buildings, and other construction activities. As a result, with growing urbanization and exponentially increasing construction of HVAC-enabled buildings will drive the demand for absorption chillers.

In terms of geographical segmentation, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The expansion in the number of large commercial establishments, particularly in China and Japan will be facilitating the absorption chillers market growth in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA.

Absorption Chillers Market: Vendor Analysis

The absorption chillers market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions. Prominent absorption chillers market players include:

Carrier Global Corp.

Colibri B.V.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ebara Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

World Energy Co. Ltd.

Yazaki Corp.

Absorption Chillers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist absorption chillers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the absorption chillers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the absorption chillers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of absorption chillers market vendors

