Abstrakt Marketing Group Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Abstrakt Marketing Group is No. 3627 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Abstrakt's ranking was based on a three-year growth of over 101.46%. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"After being honored on the list for a sixth time, I've been reflecting on how in the last couple of years, we've been able to experience rapid growth, create a unique company culture and excel in innovation," said Abstrakt CEO, Scott Scully. "Even in a unique year like this one, our team continues to bring their A game to drive results for our client-partners and our own business. It's an honor to be recognized alongside these incredible organizations."

Abstrakt Marketing Group is especially honored this year as less than 2.75% of companies make the list 6 times. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.



SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group

