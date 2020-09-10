Abstrakt Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2020 International Business Awards

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category in the 17th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. While this is Abstrakt's third time being honored as a Bronze Stevie Award Honoree this year, it is their first recognition in the COVID-19 Response categories. The Most Valuable Corporate Response Winners were nominations that had exemplary responses to the pandemic to ensure the well-being of their employees, customers, and communities.

"This past spring, our executive team understood the need to mobilize our workforce as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Abstrakt CEO, Scott Scully. "With the right mindset and a solid plan, we were able to virtualize all operations in just under 72 hours."

The COVID-19 Response Awards Categories Judging Committee is made up of 30+ judges from across the globe. Below is a direct quote from one of the judges on the committee about Abstrakt's entry.

"This entry shows a holistic understanding of what employees and managers required for remote working. The world has learnt over the last few months how very important accountability, culture and leadership are in assisting people in working from home during this challenging time. The level of planning appears simple in the entry, but the logistics were enormous. The preparation included assisting management to manage their teams - an often-overlooked element."

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Abstrakt

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a B2B lead generation company and business growth agency. For the last 11 years, they have offered multi-channel marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses that are looking to grow through Pipeline Lead Generation, Marketing Services and Salesforce Consulting.

SOURCE Abstrakt Marketing Group