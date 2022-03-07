Abu Dhabi Customs and Webb Fontaine's joint 'Think Tank' is poised to highlight the Role of Technology in the Future of Trade and Customs

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Customs together with Webb Fontaine, one of the leading provider of solutions for Trade facilitation powered by artificial intelligence, have jointly collaborated to organise 'Think Tank' - an event that will bring together key minds to share knowledge and exchange ideas that will impact global as well as regional trade. The Think Tank will shed light on the Role of Technology in the Future of Trade and Customs and how one can improve the other to the benefit of all parties involved.

The event will be held on 8th March 2022 and will see the top minds and change makers in attendance from the two organising entities.

H.E. Fahed Ghareeb Alshamsi, Executive Director for Support Services sector within Abu Dhabi Customs, said, "Abu Dhabi Customs uses the latest detection and computer systems for the development of work and to facilitate customs inspections while completing transactions quickly and accurately. The Think Tank offers a great opportunity to explore the role of technology in improving the existing capabilities and current performance by adopting "the invisible customs concept"; which provides high level customs service experience.

Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine said "Webb Fontaine is honoured to have organised this Think Tank jointly with Abu Dhabi Customs as we believe it will help us to share thoughts with our Partners and play a better role with regards to supporting the future of trade facilitation in the region."

Webb Fontaine is a leading provider of solutions for Trade facilitation, powered by world-class technology including artificial intelligence. Webb Fontaine develops new-generation IT systems that take Trade and Customs processes to the next level for the benefit of the global trading community. ­

SOURCE Webb Fontaine