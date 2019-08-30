Abu Dhabi King of Mats Heads to Los Angeles for Another Action-packed Bracket in the Middleweight Division

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking event scheduled September 14, at the Azuza Pacific University will feature an eight-men bracket that brings together some of the most accomplished middleweight competitors today. The winner of the bracket in Los Angeles will secure a spot for a chance to compete for the division belt in the future. The names confirmed are:

Isaque Bahiense (Brazil) – An ADWPJJC and ADGS champion.

Tommy Langaker (Norway) – Langaker wrote his name in history when he won the adult male black belt 77kg division at the 2019 ADWPJJC.

Diego Ramalho (Brazil) - Runner up in the 2018/2019 season adult black belt ranking, Diego started out the 2019/2020 season on fire, winning the 77kg division both at the ADGS Moscow and ADGS Tokyo. He's coming to LA to shine even brighter.

Max Lindblad (Sweden) – The Swedish black belt reached the top of the adult black belt 77kg division at the 2019 ADGS London, beating some of the best in the world.

Manuel Ribamar (Brazil) – Another upcoming talent from Brazil, Ribamar returns to Los Angeles, where he won the 85kg division in the 2018 ADGS.

Levi Jones-Leary (Australia) – One of the most talented competitors coming out of Australia, Levi has showed levels of performance that put him head to head with all the other members of the bracket.

Gustavo Batista (Brazil) – The Atos JJ black belt is familiar with winning in California. Winner of the adult black belt 94kg division at the 2018 ADGS LA

Marcos Tinoco (Brazil) – A powerhouse in the masters 1 division in the 2018/2019 season, when he won gold medals in all ADGS events and also at the ADWPJJC

The final deadline registration period for the ADGSLA is September 6. Sign up now. More info here. Follow the complete coverage on Instagram at @ajptour

ABOUT THE AJP TOUR

Welcome to the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro™ (AJP). This new groundbreaking Professional Jiu-Jitsu Sport Organization is born to revolutionize the world of Jiu-Jitsu competitions. With 78 events in all six continents on each season, the AJP aims to elevate our sport to levels of excellence and professionalism never achieved before.

