Abu Dhabi partners with the French Sanofi in four strategic healthcare areas

Key activities of the agreement include the cooperation to launch a clinical research project and patient recruitment protocol. In relation to hematology and oncology, DoH and Sanofi agreed to pursue the creation of data generation and population research projects for late-stage breast cancer, liquid tumors and blood disorders. Furthermore, both organisations will cocreate a high-risk population screening project that will support in the detection of rare metabolic diseases utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Additionally, the collaboration will witness the launch of the Supply Chain Academy, an initiative intended to provide and enhance knowledge related to vaccines supply chain, which will be led by an International Federation of Purchasing and Supply Management (IFPSM) certified entity.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to explore the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector worldwide as well as provide quality care and innovative treatments to patients. We are extremely delighted to have signed another agreement with a leading biopharmaceutical organisation such as Sanofi."

Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and General Manager for Specialty Care Sanofi Greater Gulf, said: "Our collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi reflects our deep commitment to improving people's lives, with our new-generation medicines, ongoing investments in research and support to healthcare providers across the region. We hope our partnership with DoH - Abu Dhabi will address the urgent health issues facing the UAE and positively impact its healthcare sector. We look forward to sharing our expertise and working collaboratively to achieve shared goals, and serve patients, communities, and society at large."

