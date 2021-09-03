Abu Dhabi Welcomes All Vaccinated Travellers from Around the World, Lifting Quarantine Measures starting 5 September 2021

In order to support seamless entry for international travellers and enable visitors to safely enjoy the UAE capital's diverse experiences through the Abu Dhabi Green Pass, DCT Abu Dhabi has outlined a simple process to enable tourists to register their international vaccination certificate or vaccination exemption document for verification 5 days before their travel date, via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) Smart app or via ica.gov.ae website.

Applicants will receive an SMS confirmation that will include a link to the Alhosn app, which must be downloaded prior to travel. The Alhosn app displays users' vaccination status and PCR test results, which are required to activate the Abu Dhabi Green Pass.

Upon arrival, travellers will receive a Unified ID number, from airport immigration, or via the ICA Smart app or website; this will complete the registration on the Alhosn app. Following a PCR test at the airport, visitors can activate the Green Pass, allowing them entry to all public spaces in the emirate.

Children under 12 and People of Determination (POD) with moderate and severe disabilities are exempt from COVID-19 PCR testing.

Entry for vaccinated travellers from Green List countries

Under the new guidelines, vaccinated travellers from all over the world, arriving from green list will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test at the airport on arrival. They will not need to quarantine but will be required to take one more PCR test on day 6 (Counting the day of arrival as day 1). Their hotel will arranged testing on the premises, for their convenience.

Entry for vaccinated travellers from all countries (outside green list)

Under the new guidelines, vaccinated travellers from all over the world , arriving from countries not on the green list, will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test at the airport on arrival. They will not need to quarantine but will be required to take one more PCR test on day 4 and day 8 (Counting the day of arrival as day 1). Their hotel will arranged testing on the premises, for their convenience.

Entry for unvaccinated travellers from Green List countries

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from 'Green List' countries will also be exempt from quarantine measures. They will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and take a PCR test on arrival. They will also need to take a PCR test on day 6 (counting the day of arrival as day 1) and another PCR test on day 9.

Entry for unvaccinated travellers from all countries (outside green list)

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from countries not on the Green List will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test on arrival. They will be required to quarantine for 10 days at home or in a hotel (counting the day of arrival as day 1). They then must take a PCR test on day 9; if negative, visitors can end their quarantine on day 10.

Entry to public places to all tourists and residents:

To further protect community members and travellers in the emirate, Abu Dhabi implemented a 'Green Pass' protocol on August 20, enabling only those that are fully vaccinated, officially exempted or under 16 years of age to access key public places and attractions.

To maintain 'green' status on Alhosn app, fully vaccinated individuals must show a negative PCR test result taken within the last 30 days, officially exempted individuals a negative PCR test result taken within the last 7 days. Children under 16 years of age automatically receive 'green' status without the need to test.

The Alhosn app will recognise and automatically synchronise the tourists' international vaccination or exemption certifications that are uploaded on the ICA App or website, as part of the registration process. In the case of any technical issues with Alhosn app, Abu Dhabi attractions will accept tourists' vaccination certificate from their home country app or official report, as well as the negative PCR result from the airport test via SMS.

More information on the Green Pass can be found at VisitAbuDhabi.ae, ica.gov.ae and alhosnapp.ae.

If travellers would prefer to check their PCR status via SMS or phone rather than app or online, they can find out their latest status by:

SMS (For etisalat users): send 'R' (Unified ID Number) to 6336 to get the latest status.

Call centre: (For etisalat users): call 48(UAE ID Number) # or Call 48(Unified ID Number) # to inquire about your latest status.

