Abu Dhabi's DisruptAD brings Hack In The Box CyberWeek back to the capital to drive a cyber smart world

- Following the hugely successful HITB+CyberWeek event in Abu Dhabi in 2019, DisruptAD brings back the event to the UAE's capital where the world's best thinkers and cyber security experts will come together in a five-day hybrid event from 21-25 November 2021 at ADNEC

- World's top 16 'best of the best' Pro Capture the Flag teams competing in a new style of attack and defence contest, battling it out for a prize pool of US$116,000

- Security Conference (24-25 Nov) and training labs (21-24 Nov) featuring 32 of the world's best subject matter experts speaking across 4 vertical tracks (Hack, Make, Break, Build) with welcome address by H.E. Faisal Al Bannai and keynote by Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti.

- Security exhibition open to the public featuring IoT hacking challenges, wireless security, packet capture contests, lock picking classes, car hacking workshops, AI related demos, and hardware focused challenges

- For the first time, a start-ups village, sponsored by DisruptAD, will showcase next-generation UAE and global start-ups from Asia, Europe, and North America

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hack In The Box (HITB), known for its cutting-edge technical talks and trainings in computer security, is returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE with a new hybrid event from 21-25 November, 2021. This year's edition of HITB+CyberWeek is brought by DisruptAD, ADQ's venture platform that connects pioneering, visionary and entrepreneurial minds to displace the norm and scale globally from Abu Dhabi. The event will bring together the world's top thinkers and cyber security experts to share the latest knowledge, ideas and techniques among security professionals and university students.

Commenting on behalf of DisruptAD, Faisal Al Hammadi, said: "Technological advancements and cutting-edge solutions are becoming more valuable as the world seeks solutions that address the challenges of tomorrow. At DisruptAD, we are on a mission to drive the future of innovation, disrupting priority sectors in the UAE and driving economic growth. As an active partner in the start-up ecosystem, we are looking forward to our participation in HITB+Cyberweek and fostering competitive innovation in Abu Dhabi while also supporting a thriving local community of entrepreneurs and innovators."

"Our world has changed and so has HITB+CyberWeek. As the world enters unchartered territory in a post-COVID era, we need unique minds that love solving the impossible," said Dhillon Kannabhiran, Founder and CEO of Hack In The Box. "The UAE has a reputation for visionary thinking and leads the region on numerous fronts including technological advancements. To solve the next generation of cyber security problems, we need to act now to develop the next generation of cyber security warriors."

Continued Kannabhiran: "That's why we're bringing more than just our cutting-edge talks and trainings for professionals to HITB+CyberWeek – we're also bringing together start-ups, the world's best hackers to compete with UAE teams in the Pro CTF competition, and a host of hardware and software related challenges and mini-workshops to spur the next-generation of students to 'think outside the box'."

The event combines the HITB Security Conference (24-25 November) with some sessions open to the public, and paid trainings for security professionals (21-24 November). It is the first HITB hybrid event with livestreaming for virtual attendees from around the world combined with a physical event at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi where visitors can experience the Security Exhibition, Start-Up Village and more.

Pro Capture the Flag (CTF): Best 16 CTF teams battle it out for US$116,000

With a prize pool of USD $116,000, 16 of the world's best CTF teams will be flown into Abu Dhabi to battle it out in a two-day attack and defence CTF competition. Organized by HITB in collaboration with Hackerdom, Russia's leading CTF organising crew and CTF.ae, winners of 2019's Cyber Battle of The Emirates and now the UAE's first outfit specialized in creating and managing cybersecurity Capture the Flag events and training in the Emirates. The CTF will pit .edu winners from the pre-qualification CTF held in Singapore in August alongside pre-invited PRO teams from around the global to prove definitively that they are the best of the best. Portions of the contest will also be hybridized for teams unable to make the trip in-person thus making this the world's first truly hybrid Capture the Flag competition.

No Limits to the way we collaborate, share knowledge and skills

"With HITB security conference events in Amsterdam, Singapore and the UAE, we believe we're breaking down the boundaries between regions and creating the right environment for a fascinating mix of ideas, networking among like-minded people and most importantly, the sharing of knowledge. Let's face it: our hyperconnected digital world has no boundaries and we believe there should be no limits to the way we collaborate, the way we share the latest research and techniques and how we train the next generation of cyber warriors. Next generation problems need next-generation ideas, solutions and skills. HITB+CyberWeek brings together unique minds to solve the impossible," added Kannabhiran.

Learn more about HITB+CyberWeek and register for the event and obtain tickets here https://cyberweek.ae/2021/

About DisruptAD

DisruptAD, ADQ's venture platform, was launched to accelerate the future of innovation. The platform offers productive incubation, investment and commercial scaling opportunities for tech start-ups in a state-of-the-art infrastructure for a digital led age. DisruptAD aims to advance R&D and unleash the potential of the UAE's innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem through highly skilled tech talent.

DisruptAD is attracting and creating a thriving community of founders, fund managers, incubators, and accelerators to globally build, support and scale disruptive technologies from Abu Dhabi.

About 'Hack In The Box'

Hack In The Box (HITB) is a series of network security and hacking related conferences held annually around the world. HITB conferences offer cutting-edge hardcore technical talks delivered by some of the most respected names in the computer security industry. Held annually in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, they are among the foremost platforms for the discussion and dissemination of next generation cyber computer security issues. HITB+CyberWeek will bring together the world's top thinkers and cyber security experts to share the latest knowledge, ideas and techniques among security professionals and students from November 21-25 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

