Abveris Presents Integrated Antibody Discovery Workflows Targeting the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein for COVID-19 Research

CANTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abveris, Inc. today announced the release of antibody sequences specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein into the public domain for unrestricted use. Leveraging Alloy Therapeutic's ATX-Gx™ human transgenic mouse platform in parallel with genetically engineered DiversimAb™ mice, Abveris completed concurrent antibody discovery campaigns to develop a diverse panel of unique sequences for potential therapeutic and critical reagent use.

To accelerate the workflow and provide high-content data, Abveris incorporated the use of the Berkeley Lights Beacon® for rapid single B cell screening combined with the Carterra LSA® for high-throughput downstream antibody characterization. The resulting panel of high affinity antibodies span multiple epitopes on the S1 domain (the region of the S protein containing the ACE2 receptor binding domain, which is critical for viral infection). Furthermore, a subset of antibodies exhibits complete blockade of S protein binding to ACE2 and therefore have the potential to serve as viral neutralizing antibodies.

"As the fight against COVID-19 continues, there are many innovative organizations that can benefit from access to additional tools. We hope the antibodies and corresponding data presented here will empower advanced research," commented Tracey Mullen, Chief Executive Office at Abveris. "As experts in antibody discovery and characterization for therapeutic pipelines, we recognize the benefit our antibodies can provide to the scientific community, and we're grateful for our collaborators at Alloy Therapeutics and Carterra for their support in this philanthropic effort."

About Abveris:

Abveris is Boston's premier antibody discovery company providing contract research services to the biopharma industry. Abveris applies advanced immunization methods combined with B cell screening and hybridoma-based antibody discovery technologies to provide comprehensive gene-to-antibody discovery services. Abveris is developing the next generation of biologics, cell therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics in partnership with global biopharma leaders. Additional information about Abveris is available at www.ABVERIS.com .

About Alloy Therapeutics:

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to empowering scientists in the relentless pursuit of making better medicines for all. To this end, Alloy seeks to democratize access to foundational drug discovery platforms and services to scientists worldwide. Alloy's first platform, the ATX-Gx™ mouse platform, is a suite of transgenic mice designed for best-in-class in vivo discovery of fully human monoclonal antibodies. Alloy's partners include academic scientists, small and medium biotech, and Fortune 50 biopharma. Founded in 2018 and privately funded by visionary investors, Alloy Therapeutics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with European labs in Cambridge, UK. As a reflection of our irrational commitment to the scientific community, 100% of our revenue from platforms and services is reinvested in innovation and supporting access to innovation. To join the revolution, visit alloytx.com or schedule a 15-minute chat with our Founder and CEO at alloytx.com/ceo.

