ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amended Collective Bargaining Agreement

WILMINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the ABX Air, Inc. pilots, represented by the Airline Professionals Association, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1224 (Local 1224) ratified an amendment to their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with ABX Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group.

"It has been a long struggle to achieve this agreement, but we believe it will establish a platform for ABX Air's growth and the improvement of our pilot careers in the expanding crew, maintenance and insurance (CMI) environment," stated Local 1224 President Tim Jewell.

The current collective bargaining agreement became amendable on December 31, 2014. "With the completion of these negotiations, ABX Air and its pilot group can now fully focus on the road ahead with a singularity of purpose and resolve to grow our airline and continue to provide our customers with the superior performance they know and deserve," added Jewell.

The amended CBA passed a pilot vote by a 92 percent margin, with 93 percent of the pilot group participating in the referendum. The agreement will take effect on January 1, 2021 and has a six-year duration.

The Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224 represents pilots from six airlines operating across the country.

