AbXcore Raises $3 Million from UAE to expand into the Middle East to complete its mission to change the online virtual fitness market for the better. AbXcore has designed the most efficient ergonomic tech portable machine that can be used in the gym or at home with an integrated real-time AI coach that interacts with 3rd party AI systems like Alexa, Siri, Google voice. They have created an entire AI health ecosystem accessible by subscription: Gaming, On-Demand, Full Body workouts Classes, VIP Classes with World Class Champions or Celebrities, Diet/Nutrition and Sportswear/Activewear.

The AbXcore AI ecosystem will allow users to tackle health problems: Diabetes, Cholesterol, and Obesity. XAI will manage the user's heath profile, tracking their progress, optimizing their work out to be fitter, or to increase their performance.

"We are delighted to have received this commitment and we are incredibly grateful to have been given the Golden Visa from Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. We couldn't find better partners to navigate the GCC Market and with the help of The Private Investment Group, we have raised $3 Million and now continue with them in securing an additional $3 Million in the coming weeks to complete our mission and change the online virtual fitness market for the better," says Omar Attalah, Founder of AbXcore.

Rise in inclination toward having healthy lifestyle, lack of time among people to attend training sessions, surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regime and shut down of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the global online/virtual/AI powered fitness market.

"The online virtual market fitness market was expected reach $59.23 Billion by 2027 and we believe that Covid-19 accelerated this process and with health being the Achilles heel of the UAE striking hard teenagers, women and people suffering from type 2 diabetes or cardiac problems we have indeed found the right product for the UAE market. AbXcore will help individuals create and maintain a health management culture in a technological, fun, and engaging way.

I strongly believe that is imperative to promote and support revolutionary ideas like AbXcore that are responding directly to the problems we are facing today in the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle," says Alastair Lidel, CEO at The Private Investment Group

