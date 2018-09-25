AC Hotels By Marriott® & Photographer Nigel Barker Debut Custom Gin Tonic Glass Designed To Heighten Taste, Aroma And Palate Experience

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotels by Marriott, the modern, design-driven, lifestyle brand from Marriott International, Inc., has joined forces with renowned photographer, visionary and AC brand ambassador Nigel Barker and Bacardi to debut the brand's custom-designed Gin Tonic glass, following nearly three years of research and development. Beginning on National Gin & Tonic day Oct 19, guests of AC Hotels' 40+ hotels in North America can enjoy AC's signature Gin Tonic cocktails in a custom glass hand-blown by sculptural glass artist Adam Walmon, scientifically developed to heighten the taste, aroma and palate experience for the drinker. The glass will also be available for purchase at the hotel's on-property AC Stores in North America, and will roll out to the brand's 125+ properties globally next year.

AC Hotels Brand Ambassador Nigel Barker with the GT Glass at the AC Hotel New York Times Square

Gin & Tonic (or Gin Tonic, as it is known in Spain) has become the unofficial drink of Spain in a culture that elevates the iconic drink into an art form. As a brand known for its careful attention to every detail of the guest experience, the AC Gin Tonic glass epitomizes AC Hotels' commitment to purposeful and beautiful design. The exclusive glass, created in consultation with food and nutrition scientists, features three etched bands circling the glass which serves as a measuring guides for the gin, tonic and ice for a faultless drinking experience. The substantial glass bottom keeps the contents colder for longer, while the narrow glass minimizes the loss of carbon dioxide to keep the tonic bubbly.

To accompany the signature glass, AC Hotels have partnered with Bacardi to create a unique tonic recipe using exotic ingredients from all over the world. Paired with Bombay Sapphire East Gin – a combination of unique botanicals including Thai Lemongrass and Vietnamese Black Peppercorn, and the world's first gin specifically designed to pair with tonic – the drink is presented with garnishes of fresh orange peel and a thinly-sliced lime wheel to emphasize the flavor profile.

"As a brand that prides itself on obsessing over the details, we are proud to unveil AC Hotels' carefully-crafted Gin Tonic glass and signature cocktail which evokes the European soul of the brand," said Benoit Racle, Senior Global Brand Director, AC Hotels by Marriott. "The artistry of Bacardi's House of Bombay Gins, in concert with the scientific expertise used to create the glass and Nigel's keen eye for design ties together to ensure our guests will enjoy a Gin Tonic like they have never experienced before."

"Growing up in Europe where the combination of gin and tonic is viewed with upmost reverence, my design was inspired by a glass I bought in Biot, France at the age of 22," said Nigel Barker, AC Hotels by Marriott Brand Ambassador. "Like AC Hotels, the Gin Tonic glass is a refined elevation of the traditional, developed to enhance the guest experience."

In celebration of the launch of the AC Gin Tonic glass, Barker has divulged his top tips for snapping the perfect Insta-worthy photo of your AC GT:

Focus on the Details: Details matter, particularly when it comes to photography. Capturing the exact moment when the bubbles from the tonic reach the top of the glass or spending time to arrange the orange peel and lime garnish so it looks perfect, can be the difference between a good picture and a great one.

Look Beyond the Expected: Don't just snap your glass head on – think about some unusual angles to make your picture intriguing. Try taking your picture from the top down, showcasing the perfect ring of the glass, or from down below looking up to play around with perspective.

Find Beauty in Imperfection: I'm a big believer in the beauty of imperfection. Don't worry if your photo is a bit blurry, or if you accidentally capture something or someone in the frame that you didn't intend to – it's aspects like this that can give a photo character.

To learn more about the Gin Tonic glass and AC Hotels' approach to focusing on the details, visit http://achotels.marriott.com/unpacked and watch the latest film in AC Hotels' "Unpacked" creative campaign, which focuses on the creation of the Gin Tonic glass and features Nigel Barker. The "Unpacked" creative campaign shakes up the rules of traditional hotel marketing by taking travelers on an artistic and poetic journey, going behind the scenes with the people responsible for the detail-oriented moments that define the AC Hotels experience.

To learn more about AC Hotels by Marriott, please visit: http://achotels.marriott.com.

