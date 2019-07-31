A.C. Moore Appoints Anthony Piperno CEO

Throughout his tenure, Anthony has helped transform and revitalize the business, spearheading major investments and developments in the company's omni-channel offerings, most notably the company's brick and mortar expansion into new markets and formats as well as the launch of e-commerce on acmoore.com. Anthony is also the driving force behind the newly revealed A.C. Moore Marketplace for creative entrepreneurs. A first for the industry, the A.C. Moore Marketplace adds a new facet to creative commerce, establishing a deeper connection with handmade entrepreneurs and empowering them to share their goods with the world.

"Anthony is a proven leader who possesses a deep understanding of our business, the industry, and the needs of our customers," said Pepe Piperno. "As President and CMMO, he has brought consistent forward-thinking success to the company. I am beyond proud of Anthony's accomplishments and am very excited to pass the torch and watch him drive the company we love to the next level."

"I am honored to be named CEO and lead this exceptional organization of creative and talented team members into the future," said Anthony Piperno. "I hope to continue to unlock expansion opportunities within the industry and work diligently to advance A.C. Moore's growth strategy, driving the continuous evolution of the company."

ABOUT A.C. MOORE: Established in Moorestown, N.J. in 1985, A.C. Moore is devoted to being the first choice for product selection, value and service that inspires and fulfills unlimited creative possibilities. For more information, visit careers.acmoore.com/about-us.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anastasia Barbalios

856.768.4930 x399

abarbalios@acmoore.com

SOURCE A.C. Moore

Related Links

https://acmoore.com

