A.C. Moore Launches Handmade Marketplace

Shops within the A.C. Moore Marketplace can be fully personalized with unique branding, featured products and customized ordering. The Sydney, Australia-based Zibbet works to simplify order management and fulfillment across multiple sales channels, offering sellers the benefit of enhanced exposure while simultaneously managing listings, inventory and orders from a central location, allowing creative entrepreneurs more time to produce the crafts they love.

"We're delighted to partner with A.C. Moore as we expand upon the number of exclusive sales channels available to creative entrepreneurs on our platform," said Zibbet Founder Jonathan Peacock. "This is groundbreaking and unique, but what I'm most excited about is the tremendous value we can bring to every moment in a seller's journey, from buying craft supplies, right through to selling what they've made."

Since opening for sellers to set up their shops in late June, the A.C. Moore Marketplace has listed more than 3,000 shopfronts with 75,000 products available for sale. With no item listing fees or commissions on sales, all revenues generated by the A.C. Moore Marketplace are funneled directly to sellers, apart from a flat-rate $10 per month to activate two selling channels on the Zibbet platform.

"The launch of A.C. Moore Marketplace continues A.C. Moore's legacy of delivering innovative products, quality materials, and an unmatched brand experience to creative consumers," said A.C. Moore President and CEO Anthony Piperno. "This new endeavor represents A.C. Moore's continued growth as a leader in the arts and crafts retail space, delivering a dynamic platform that empowers a global community of creative entrepreneurs."

The launch of A.C. Moore Marketplace marks two years of widespread channel expansion for the omni-retailer, which includes 15 new brick and mortar locations across the U.S., the introduction of "A.C Moore Essentials" small-format concept stores, and the activation of e-commerce on acmoore.com.

ABOUT A.C. MOORE: Established in Moorestown, N.J. in 1985, A.C. Moore is devoted to being the first choice for product selection, value and service that inspires and fulfills unlimited creative possibilities. For more information, visit careers.acmoore.com/about-us.

ABOUT ZIBBET: Since 2009, Zibbet has been on a mission to help creative entrepreneurs sell more. With their multi-channel platform, you can list a product once, sell it across a growing number of sales channels, and manage orders all from the one place — Zibbet. It's a better way to manage and grow a creative business. For more information visit www.zibbet.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anastasia Barbalios

856.768.4930 x399

abarbalios@acmoore.com

SOURCE A.C. Moore

Related Links

http://www.acmoore.com

