Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (ACCA) Subsidiary, Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Announces Hemp Research Partnership with Tennessee State University

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. ("Acacia" or the "Company") (OTCQB symbol: ACCA), an emerging cannabis company, is announcing its partnership with Tennessee State University (TSU) for potentially groundbreaking hemp research.

Dr. Ying Wu, Associate Professor of Food and Animal Science at the College of Agriculture of TSU is excited to begin her research. "We have started working on investigation of phytochemical profiles in hemp seeds, oils and extracts, and their related health benefits," she said. "We are aiming to develop some health promoting product using the cutting-edge technologies, and provide reliable data of nutrients and phytochemicals in different hemp varieties," explained Dr. Wu.

Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc. (Eufloria), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and will be manufacturing material for the university study. Eufloria is a vertically-integrated hemp operation, a unique model of operations in Tennessee.

"We are looking forward to being a part of the team potentially creating a whole-plant encapsulation method that would be used in both food and drink," said Richard K. Pertile, Acacia's Chief Executive Officer.

The research partnership aims to create a safe and chemical-free vehicle to obtain the health benefits of the whole-hemp plant into virtually anything from food and beverages to topical creams. The TSU research could produce innovative ways to obtain whole plant extract.

"We wanted to work on something meaningful, we are doing this because we want people to feel better and contribute significantly to making the cannabis industry more sustainable," said Kim Edwards. VP & COO of Acacia Diversified Holdings.

"It is a great opportunity to be able to work with Kim and Rick, who are enthusiastically looking for potentials in hemp research and product development," said Dr. Wu.

About the Company:

Acacia Diversified Holdings has a wholly-owned subsidiary for growing hemp called Eufloria and it uses its processing and manufacturing company, MariJ to create consumer products for distribution under the Eufloria brand. Dahlia's Botanicals is another part of the Acacia portfolio, with a portion of sales from its U.S.D.A Certified Organic Hemp product going to the Cannamoms organization.

