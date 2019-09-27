Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (ACCA) Subsidiary, MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MariJ), Announces receipt of cGMP and food manufactures permit for both mobile units in Tennessee

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. ("Acacia" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ACCA), www.acaciadiversifiedholdings.com an emerging cannabis company, is announcing its receipt of its second food grade manufactures permit in the company's mobile fleet. The first state to grant MariJ a CPDHE permit was Colorado. MariJ has now been granted a Consumer and Industry Services Permit in the state of Tennessee.

Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc. (Eufloria), www.eufloriamedical.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of (ACCA) and will be growing unique strains of hemp for MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MariJ) www.marijinc.com to process and manufacture. Eufloria is a vertically-integrated hemp operation in Tennessee.

"We are excited to receive this permit which gets us a few steps closer to FDA standards. This assures a safe and chemical-free, product that the citizens of Tennessee can be assured of, while obtaining the health benefits of the whole-hemp plant food, using USDA certified organic products and pharmaceutical grade extracts, that are tracked through the company owned technology software," said Richard K. Pertile, Acacia's Chief Executive Officer.

"Given the state-specific dynamic nature of cannabis/hemp regulations, receiving our cGMP certification in the State of TN is very meaningful. To be able to assure our patrons that quality is built into our manufacturing and processes at every step of the way, which is very important as our industry moves forward," said Kim Edwards, Chief Operations Officer of Acacia Diversified Holdings.

About the Company:

Acacia Diversified Holdings has a wholly-owned subsidiary for growing hemp called Eufloria and it uses its processing and manufacturing company, MariJ to create consumer products for distribution under the Eufloria brand. Dahlia's Botanicals www.dahliasbotanicals.org is another part of the Acacia portfolio, with a portion of sales from its U.S.D.A Certified Organic Hemp product going to the Canna-moms 501(3)c organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and, assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events circumstances after the date of this release. Information on the Acacia or MariJ Pharmaceuticals websites does not constitute a part of this release.

