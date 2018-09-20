Acacia Network Releases Statement Reflecting On Hurricane María

Not 24 hours after Hurricane María had brought destruction and tragedy to our beloved Island, we at Acacia were ready to lend a hand, and had identified a formidable group of people both in the diaspora and on the Island who would end up forming the core of an uncompromising army of love, hope, and relief. We were one among many others, and that always gave us an immense of community at a time we most needed it. A year ago, Acacia decided to work with organizations and people that had a proven record of commitment, transparency, accountability, and care with their communities. Folks that today are not defined by the hurricane; people and organizations that were and will always be deeply committed to Puerto Rico.

When our crew in Puerto Rico first made it to Utuado, a forgotten town in the mountains, they delivered canned food and other supplies. When they thought their work there was done and they were ready to go back home to San Juan, an elderly woman yelled from afar: "no se vayan sin comer", "don't leave without eating". She had just cooked the jamonilla with rice and offered them food. And they had lunch together. This is the spirit of our people. Their resilience is our inspiration!

We are proud to remember the efforts of our employees, our volunteers, of the local leaders in every community, of the doctors, the farmers, the priests and pastors, the artists and cultural workers, the scholars and activists that supported our efforts, and the efforts of the many other groups and organizations that supported the love, hope, and courage of our people. We are also moved today to remember the efforts of our brothers and sisters of so many other diasporas here in the mainland; the efforts of local government officials, administrators, fire-fighters, labor leaders, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, teachers, and of all of those that lend an open hand in that most tragic of times.

Today, the Acacia family chooses to remember that love and friendship, because it is only love and friendship that will get us through these challenging times. We also remember our losses. With love, te amamos Puerto Rico.

