Academic and Corporate LMS Market In US| Adobe Inc. and Aptara Inc. emerge as key contributors | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Corporates are anticipated to lead the end-user segment during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

The increased emphasis on the digitization of education is notably driving the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of almost 24%.

What is the key market challenge?

Uncertainty in selecting an LMS will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Who are the key market players?

Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increased emphasis on the digitization of education, implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, and need for cost-effective LMS will offer immense growth opportunities, uncertainty in selecting an LMS may impede the market growth. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Corporates



Higher Education Institutions



K-12 Schools

Application

Content Management



Student Management



Performance Management



Others

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The academic and corporate LMS market in US report covers the following areas:

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US Size

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US Trends

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the academic and corporate LMS market growth in the US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Academic and Corporate LMS Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the academic and corporate LMS market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the academic and corporate LMS market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the academic and corporate LMS market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of academic and corporate LMS market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Content management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Student management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performance management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

City & Guilds Group

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

Instructure Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

