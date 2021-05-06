Academic E-Learning Market value to increase by $ 184.52 Bn between 2021-2025| Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the higher education segment in 2020.

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the higher education segment in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing adoption of paid open-source LMS is the major trend in the market.

Increasing adoption of paid open-source LMS is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the launch of new online degrees. However, the high development cost associated with e-learning courses might challenge growth.

The market is driven by the launch of new online degrees. However, the high development cost associated with e-learning courses might challenge growth. How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 42% share in 2020.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market - Global K-12 blended e-learning market is segmented by product (hardware, content, system, solutions, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Self-paced E-learning Market - Global self-paced e-learning market is segmented by product (packaged content and services) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the launch of new online degrees will offer immense growth opportunities, the high development cost associated with e-learning courses is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this academic e-learning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Academic E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Academic E-Learning Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41627

Academic E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The academic e-learning market report covers the following areas:

Academic E-Learning Market Size

Academic E-Learning Market Trends

Academic E-Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of paid open-source LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the Academic E-Learning Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Academic E-Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist academic e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the academic e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the academic e-learning market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of academic e-learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

D2L Corp.

Instructure Inc.

MPS Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/academic-e-learning-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

