Academic Partnerships Wins Comparably Awards for "Best Places to Work in Dallas" and "Best Marketing Teams"

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading higher education online facilitator, is proud to announce it is the recipient of two awards from workplace culture site Comparably. AP was selected out of tens of thousands of companies across the U.S. and won in two of this quarter's categories including Best Places to Work in Dallas and Best Marketing Teams.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Rankings were determined based on a combination of questions in 20 core culture metrics, from compensation and career growth to leadership and work-life balance—providing a comprehensive look at what it's like to work at AP.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Comparably, and we're excited that our employees have expressed their enthusiasm for the AP culture," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of AP. "As a mission-driven company, a thriving culture is critical for success. These awards demonstrate that we put our values into action every day, and we're proud to help the universities we serve expand access to high-quality, affordable online education to students across the country."

"Based on AP's top ratings from employees across multiple culture dimensions, the company stands out as one of the best workplaces in Dallas," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The organization's marketing talent also rated their experiences as top-notch, making it a great place to work if you're a marketer."

"It's wonderful to have our employees publicly recognize the incredible AP culture, and especially highlight the marketing team. We have a special group of people at AP, and I couldn't be prouder of my team and the amazing work they do to help bring the AP mission to life," said Karmela Gaffney, AP's Chief Marketing Officer.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With comprehensive data on organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education - it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation.

AP is a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to more than 55 universities, primarily regional universities, across North America. AP helps these universities expand access to their top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, delivered online.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we all face the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

