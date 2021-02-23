AcademicInfluence.com Announces the Top-Ranked Public Graduate Schools in the U.S. for 2021
Feb 23, 2021, 08:53 ET
FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Job candidates today find that elite companies expect more of their hires, often requiring a master's degree just to be considered for a job. Career-minded adults who want to stay competitive for the most desirable jobs—and for whom cost and proximity are key considerations—are increasingly looking to public colleges or universities for their graduate degrees.
But which public graduate schools are best?
AcademicInfluence.com releases its ranking of the leading public schools for graduate degree programs in the United States:
50 Best Public Grad Schools of 2021
The following rank among the best:
- Arizona State University
- City College of New York
- Florida State University
- George Mason University
- Georgia Institute Technology
- Indiana University Bloomington
- Michigan State University
- NC State University
- Ohio State University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Purdue University
- Stony Brook University
- Temple University
- Texas A&M University
- University of Arizona
- University of Buffalo
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Irvine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Riverside
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, Santa Barbara
- University of California, Santa Cruz
- University of Colorado Boulder
- University of Connecticut
- University of Florida
- University of Georgia
- University of Houston
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign
- University of Iowa
- University of Kansas
- University of Maryland
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- University of Michigan
- University of Minnesota
- University of Missouri
- University of New Mexico
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Oregon
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Tennessee
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Utah
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington
- University of Wisconsin–Madison
- Virginia Tech
To see the final ranking order, state-based results, further rankings beyond the top 50, and to create personalized results, visit the link above.
"Many students and working adults are seeking advanced degree programs that balance excellence with affordability. Often, a public grad school is the wisest choice," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.
While some graduate programs offer tuition remission and stipends to students, many do not, especially in fields such as business, law, and medicine. Public universities still retain an advantage over private universities when cost is an issue.
"But don't let financial factors obscure the true value of a public grad school degree; alumni and faculty at the top-ranked public grad schools have had a major influence in a diverse spectrum of fields." adds Macosko. "Students attending these schools receive a superior education and earn the credentials to make their own impact on the world."
Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine used by AcademicInfluence.com. Its innovative machine-learning technology generates unbiased rankings that resist manipulation. The InfluenceRanking Engine scours the web's leading data repositories to map and measure the influence of a school's thought leadership. Students can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource found at no other site. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.
"AcademicInfluence.com offers peerless ranking tools and proven resources to simplify the graduate school search, test prep, and application processes," says Macosko. "Prospective students who visit our site find thorough answers to their education-related questions, whether at the grad or undergrad level."
AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).
