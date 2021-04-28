AcademicInfluence.com Finds the Most Influential Public High Schools in the U.S.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The public-school year may be ending, but summer abounds with high school reunions. What's more enlightening than discovering which of your classmates used their high school education to achieve success and make a difference in the world?

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the 50 American public high schools whose alumni have exhibited the most influence post-graduation:

If we measure American public high schools for the influence of their graduates, which come out on top? AcademicInfluence.com ranks them here…

Most Influential Public High Schools in the U.S.

Agoura High School ( Agoura Hills, California )

) Alexander Hamilton High School ( Los Angeles, California )

( ) Balti School for the Arts (Balti, Maryland )

) Beverly Hills High School ( Beverly Hills, California )

) Birmingham Community Charter High School ( Los Angeles, California )

) Brookline High School ( Brookline, Massachusetts )

( ) Brooklyn Technical High School ( Brooklyn, New York )

) Calabasas High School ( Calabasas, California )

) Cass Technical High School ( Detroit, Michigan )

) Columbia High School ( Maplewood, New Jersey )

) Crenshaw High School ( Los Angeles, California )

( ) DeWitt Clinton High School (The Bronx, New York )

(The ) Dr. Phillips High School ( Orlando, Florida )

( ) Edward R. Murrow High School ( Brooklyn, New York )

( ) Evanston Township High School ( Evanston, Illinois )

) Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts ( New York City , New York )

of Music & Art and Performing Arts ( , ) Grant High School ( Los Angeles, California )

( ) Hollywood High School ( Los Angeles, California )

) Hunter College High School ( New York City , New York )

( , ) Laguna Beach High School ( Laguna Beach, California )

) Lamar High School ( Houston, Texas )

( ) Little Rock Central High School ( Little Rock, Arkansas )

) Long Beach Polytechnic High School ( Long Beach, California )

) Los Alamitos High School ( Los Alamitos, California )

) Los Angeles County High School for the Arts ( Los Angeles, California )

) Midwood High School ( Brooklyn, New York )

( ) Mira Costa High School ( Manhattan Beach, California )

( ) Montclair High School ( Montclair, New Jersey )

( ) Montgomery Blair High School ( Silver Spring, Maryland )

( ) New Trier High School ( Winnetka, Illinois )

) North Hollywood High School ( Los Angeles, California )

) Palisades Charter High School ( Los Angeles, California )

) Palo Alto High School ( Palo Alto, California )

) Permian High School ( Odessa, Texas )

) Plano East Senior High School ( Plano, Texas )

) Plano Senior High School ( Plano, Texas )

) Poway High School ( Poway, California )

) Princeton High School ( Princeton, New Jersey )

) Proviso East High School ( Maywood, Illinois )

) Redondo Union High School ( Redondo Beach, California )

( ) San Marino High School ( San Marino, California )

) Santa Monica High School ( Santa Monica, California )

) Simeon Career Academy ( Chicago, Illinois )

) Stuyvesant High School ( New York City , New York )

, ) The Bronx High School of Science (The Bronx, New York )

) The Woodlands High School (Woodlands, Texas )

) Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology ( Alexandria, Virginia )

for Science and Technology ( ) Torrance High School ( Torrance, California )

( ) Van Nuys High School ( Los Angeles, California )

( ) Westlake High School ( Austin, Texas )

See the link above for each school's final ranking order, educational statistics, and notable alumni.

AcademicInfluence.com uses innovative machine-learning technology to scour online data repositories, measuring a school's influence through its faculty, staff, and alumni. Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for details.

"Ranking a high school by the success of its graduates looks beyond ACT and SAT test scores, measuring real-world impact instead," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Beyond discovering if they attend an influential school, high school students can also use AcademicInfluence.com's advanced tools for their next step: finding and applying to an influential college or university.

Free tools available include:

Custom College Rankings—personalizes a student's school rankings through 26 selectable filter criteria

Desirability Index—measures the degree to which students choose one school over another

College Strategist—lists a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools

"Attending an influential high school lays a wonderful foundation for life," says Macosko. "Graduates of these 50 public schools continue to build upon it. How gratifying for the faculty and staff of those schools to know they've made a difference!"

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

