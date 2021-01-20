AcademicInfluence.com Introduces College Strategist--Safety, Target, and Reach School Suggestions for Students

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilly weather, early sunsets, and the start of a new year can mean only one thing for prospective university students: college application season is in full swing.

Filling out the FAFSA, completing the Common App, writing your essays, and managing your stress. Make no mistake about it; choosing the right college or university can be stressful without help.

Three sets of college & university choices that fit your needs now, AcademicInfluence.com provides options for students needing help in the college selection process

AcademicInfluence.com announces the right kind of helper, one that takes into account your needs and suggests the best schools for you:

AcademicInfluence.com College Strategist

With College Strategist, students can think strategically about where to apply for college. Enter test scores and preferences for state, major, gender, and school type, and receive a list of seven compatible schools in three categories for your consideration:

Target schools—matched schools where you're qualified and likely to get in,

Safety schools—fallback schools where you can be sure to get in, and

Reach schools—challenging schools where the competition for getting in is extreme.

How can you be assured of the results? The data supporting them is based on a survey that asked a million respondents where they applied and where they ultimately enrolled. Additional supporting data comes from the National Center for Education Statistics.

"Students get overloaded with school choices, and some respond by considering too few schools. Between the time you apply and the acceptance letter arrives, you may have changed your mind, but now you're stuck," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"Or you pin all your admissions hopes on a couple reach schools—which may ultimately prove too much of a stretch. Or you apply to dozens and get overwhelmed by the final decision," says Macosko. "By giving them their customized pick of 21 safety, target, and reach schools, students get an idea of what is workable within their college search strategy. It's a tool students have told me they needed but couldn't find. Now, they have access to that personalized information."

In addition to the College Strategist tool, AcademicInfluence.com further explores the need for a three-prong approach to the college search in this information-packed article:

How to Choose Your Safety, Target, and Reach Schools

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created proprietary technology—the InfluenceRanking Engine—for use by AcademicInfluence.com. With its College Strategist, Desirability Score, and Custom College Rankings, AcademicInfluence.com helps students to discover the most influential higher education institutions. And the InfluenceRanking Engine that powers all AcademicInfluence.com rankings of people and institutions will keep expanding its capabilities to explore an even wider array of topics and top performers.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

Contact:

Jed Macosko, Ph.D.

Academic Director

AcademicInfluence.com

[email protected]

(682) 302-4945

SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com

Related Links

https://academicinfluence.com

