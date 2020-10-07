AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the World's Most Influential People Across Academic Fields

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world runs on knowledge. These are the thought leaders who provide this essential fuel. Their research, discoveries, and groundbreaking work build toward a better future and impact our lives in countless, profound ways.

But do you know them?

Who are the world's thought leaders? You'll find them at AcademicInfluence.com.

AcademicInfluence.com reveals the most influential academics, researchers, scientists, and visionaries here:

The Top Influential Thought Leaders Today

Individual ranking lists cover the following academic disciplines:

Anthropology

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Criminology

Earth Science

Economics

Engineering

History

Law

Mathematics

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

And more fields of study are planned for release.

"With the timely announcements of the Nobel Prize winners, this is a perfect opportunity to learn more about the people who are pushing the boundaries of knowledge," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

"People are looking for mentors and heroes. The leaders we feature in our rankings are the ones to read and follow," adds Macosko. "By giving inquirers a means to know who currently influences an academic field of study, we aspire to help our readers find important answers and make life-changing connections. In this way, they grow not only in knowledge, but also as leaders who will themselves influence the world in positive ways."

Each curated ranking contains 25 influencers and additional honorable mentions, with links to academic and professional websites, individual profiles, lists and links to notable works and associated academic institutions, and the disciplines for which each person ranks. Readers will find more information on such great minds as Paul Krugman (economics), Jennifer Doudna (biology), Niall Ferguson (history), Michael Mann (earth science), Judith Butler (sociology), Richard Posner (law), Bin He (engineering), and many more.

How does AcademicInfluence.com measure influence? Through proprietary machine-learning technology--the Influence Engine--which explores billions of open-source, crowd-edited data points, mapping lines of influence through constantly updated data repositories, including Wikipedia and Crossref. These massive databases deliver a broad wealth of information that resists being gamed or undermined by single-source editorial bias.

Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the Influence Engine to measure real influence. AcadmicInfluence.com partners with Influence Networks to facilitate open access to the Influence Engine's user-customizable search capabilities so that students, researchers, and inquirers can discover the most influential people and institutions. AcademicInfluence.com provides the answers they seek with the objectivity they need.

"We believe greater access to tools and information that can help people improve their lives is more necessary than ever," says Macosko. "By making our rankings and Influence Engine accessible to anyone who wishes to explore a field of study, we encourage personal growth. Connecting learners to leaders is our goal. AcademicInfluence.com wants to spotlight greatness to help inspire others to their own brilliant achievements."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

