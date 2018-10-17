Academy Award® Winner Ben Affleck Joins Star-Studded Lineup at San Antonio's Inaugural Celebrity Fan Fest

Ben Affleck will be joining fellow "Justice League" cast members Jason Momoa, who will be starring in the upcoming holiday blockbuster movie, "Aquaman," and Ray Fisher. Fisher was most recently seen as Victor Stone (aka Cyborg) in "Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Other notable guest appearances include, "Stargate: Atlantis" stars Joe Flanigan (Major/Lt. Colonel John Sheppard) and Jewel Staite (Dr. Jennifer Keller), CW Network's "iZombie" stars David Anders (Blaine DeBeers) and Aly Michalka (Peyton Charles).

"Over the span of several decades in the entertainment industry, Director, Actor, Writer, Producer and Philanthropist Ben Affleck has had notable performances, reprising the iconic role of Batman in three feature films and top acting credits in "Pearl Harbor," "Hollywoodland," "The Accountant" and "Armageddon," said PMX Events President Bob Wills. "Affleck is currently working on a new crime-drama film, "Triple Frontier," alongside actors Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to Celebrity Fan Fest and offer his many fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet him in-person on Sunday, November 11."

Tickets for Celebrity Fan Fest are available for purchase online only at pmxevents.com. Event doors will open at 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 and 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 11.

What is truly unique about Celebrity Fan Fest will be its format. There will be a limited number of available tickets for celebrity photo opportunities and VIP panels so that attending fans can fully enjoy this totally immersive event.

ABOUT CELEBRITY FAN FEST

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Celebrity Fan Fest is a two-day interactive fan festival featuring special appearances by prominent film and television celebrities. The "fan festival experience" offers an elevated immersive form of entertainment including celebrity meet and greet opportunities, "Vendor Village", special performances by the stars, plus much more. The event will lead up to the 2019 Celebrity Movie Con also produced by PMX Events.

ABOUT PMX EVENTS

PMX Events specializes in creating one-of-a-kind productions including comic conventions, movie and music festivals, family shows, non-profit fundraising events as well as foodie experiences. Based in San Antonio, Texas, PMX Events is a premier source for high-quality entertainment exhibitions. For more information about PMX events please visit, pmxevents.com.

SOURCE PMX Events

