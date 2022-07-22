Academy Awards® Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Closing Online Event

NTT presents International Conference for visualizing our future brought about by technological innovation feat. IOWN

A new short film based on the best pitch expressing the coexistence of innovation and ideal lifestyle will be produced

SHIBUYA, Japan, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & ASIA 2022, accredited by the Academy Awards, collaborated with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) for a new project, a short film that will express the ideal life with cutting edge technology.

We started streaming the first part of the project, the International Conference, today.

URL https://www.shortshorts.org/content/news_en/creators/ntt/

In this conference we discussed the future of film making: how to embody the coexistence of development of science & technology as short films. Not only NTT but many major companies are expecting new opportunities with IOWN* technology. The NTT, with experts from Natural Society Lab which studies social and human life using the IOWN, film festival producer and filmmakers participated as speakers.

NTT and SSFF & ASIA will call for pitches expressing the coexistence of innovation and ideal lifestyles from filmmakers of all around the world and the best pitch will be produced as a short film.

★ What is the IOWN Initiative?

The IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) is an initiative for networks and information processing infrastructure including terminals that can provide high-speed, high-capacity communication utilizing innovative technology focused on optics, as well as tremendous computational resources. This is done in order to overcome the limitations of existing infrastructure with innovative technologies, optimize the individual with the whole based on all available information, and create a rich society that is tolerant of diversity. We have started R&D with the aim of finalizing specifications in 2024 and realizing the initiative in 2030.

Event - NTT presents International Conference for visualizing our future brought about by technological innovation feat. IOWN

Guest Speakers:

Akiko Kudo（NTT Senior Vice President Head of Public Relations and Deputy Head of Business strategy）

Junji Watanabe（NTT Communication Science Laboratory Senior Distinguished Research Scientist）

Shinichiro Kumagaya（Associate Professor of University of Tokyo）

Shuichi Fukatsu (Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival Executive Producer）

Kristof Deak（Film Director）

Genevieve Clay-Smith（Film Director）

MC - Chuk Besher（Women Empowerment Activist)

