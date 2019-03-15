Academy of Art University Launches Teach-Out Agreement for Art Institute Students

National Teach-Out Agreement

Under the new agreement, former Ai students with over 75% of their credits completed can transfer directly to their intended degree programs at the Academy. Official transcripts and supporting portfolio work are required for eligibility.

Academy of Art will award the degree to the student once the prescribed amount of credits are completed. Those who do not qualify under the new teach-out agreement can still be eligible for the previously established transfer agreement, which covers up to 75% of the credit.

The 10 degree programs covered in the agreement are Advertising, Animation & Visual Effects, Game Development, Graphic Design, Fashion, Interior Architecture & Design, Motion Picture & Television, Music Production for Sound Design & Visual Media, Photography, and Web Design & New Media.

Scholarships Offered

To further help ease the transition process, the Academy is offering $7,000 in scholarships under both agreements. Students enrolled in at least six units, whether online or in campus, are eligible for the seven $1,000 scholarships per semester for up to seven semesters maximum.

"Change is often difficult. We at Academy of Art University empathize with the current situation impacting students and families. Fortunately, our staff has experience helping students to fulfill their educational goals, and finish what they started," said Hector Verdugo, Sr. Vice President of Admissions.

"What may seem like a burden today, can turn into a life-changing opportunity. We hope all affected Art Institute students find the school and program that best fits their career goals."

Former Ai students interested in enrolling at the Academy of Art University can learn more by contacting the Admissions Department at 844-875-1981.

ABOUT ACADEMY OF ART UNIVERSITY

Founded in San Francisco in 1929, Academy of Art University offers more than 125 accredited degree options spanning more than 40 areas of study. It is one of the largest private art and design universities in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu

Media Contact:

William Liu

Director of Marketing and Strategic Development

Academy of Art University

415.618.8372

wliu@academyart.edu

SOURCE Academy of Art University

Related Links

http://www.academyart.edu

