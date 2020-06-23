Academy of Art University Partners with new TV series "California by Design: Innovations"

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University is excited to announce the partnership with a new TV series " California by Design: Innovations ", which premieres on Saturday, June 27 at 3:00 pm (PDT) on KCBS-LA CBS 2 in Los Angeles and at 7:00 pm (PDT) on KPIX-SAN CBS 5 in San Francisco/ Bay Area. Throughout the 6 episodes in the series, the show features 33 game-changing innovations by people and companies with ties to California. The School of Industrial Design at Academy of Art University will be featured for its new design process with virtual reality tools. Tom Matano , Executive Director for the School of Industrial Design, joins as a member of the judging panel who chooses the top innovations from each episode to go through to the final episode, which will declare the top innovation of the year.

Also, Industrial Design student E'lan Hawkins will be a guest student presenter for a home lighting innovation by Butlr and a new innovative guitar stand designed by RKS. Mike Chapman, Executive Producer of the show commented: "It was a real pleasure working with a young creative and passionate designer of the future."

In episode 3, which will be broadcasted on July 11, one of the student projects "AURA," led by Industrial Design student Santiago Bastidas, will be featured as an example of how students adopt virtual reality to design products. The school is incorporating virtual reality in its design process as the industry expands its use. This demonstrates how the curriculum and facilities in the school reflect the trends and requirements in the real-world. Antonio Borja , Director for School of Industrial Design explains, "Incorporating virtual reality technology in the design process enables designers to execute evaluations in a shorter timeframe and find potential flaws or issues with their designs earlier in the process. This helps streamline entire projects and allows more time for making any necessary adjustments before completion, resulting in higher quality designs overall." Industrial design students use Gravity Sketch for Virtual Reality Sketching and Autodesk VRED Pro for Virtual Visualization.

To learn more, please read the full press release: https://www.academyart.edu/press/academy-of-art-university-partners-with-new-tv-series-california-by-design-innovations/

