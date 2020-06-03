Academy of Art University School of Fashion Students Team Up to Make Face Masks for the Underserved

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University School of Fashion students are embarking on a weekly mask-making project in which they are constructing masks for the underserved community of San Francisco.

This project comes as fashion students discussed ways of helping the underserved during these uncertain times. They felt the urgent need to respond to the recent announcement that Bay Area residents are now required to wear face coverings in public settings in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Masks continue to be challenging to obtain, and the ones that are available carry a price tag that does not make them accessible for many in need.

"I think it is our responsibility as humans, especially in a time of need, to be generous with our knowledge as well as our skills. We all have something to give, and sewing masks is a way I can share that," Milijana Delic, MFA Fashion Design student enthusiastically explains.

Fashion design faculty are volunteering to assemble hundreds of mask-making kits for students containing new fabric, thread, and elastic provided by the Academy. These kits are being delivered weekly to all student volunteers with the generous help of TogetherSF ( https://www.togethersf.org/ ) and UBCO Bikes ( https://www.ubcobikes.com/us/ ).

TogetherSF and UBCO are volunteering their time to pick up completed masks from each student, then deliver the masks to those unable to shelter-in-place or social distance. Homeless shelters, group homes, and assisted living communities, along with other non-profit organizations in need, will also be supplied with the masks.

"Being able to have the faculty and students partner with TogetherSF and UBCO Bikes felt like a perfect way to build a community for our students and to feel connected while knowing we are helping the homeless population of San Francisco," says Simon Ungless, Executive Director of School of Fashion.

To learn more about this project and obtain visual assets, visit: https://www.academyart.edu/press/school-of-fashion-students-team-up-to-make-face-masks-for-the-underserved/

