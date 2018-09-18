Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics And The Obesity Society Announce Collaboration On Treatment Of Obesity And Weight Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and The Obesity Society have announced a three-year collaboration to develop educational, scientific and clinical materials, programs and other activities related to evidence-based treatment of obesity and weight management.

The Academy is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, representing more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners. The Obesity Society is the leading organization of scientists and health professionals devoted to understanding and reversing the epidemic of obesity and its adverse health, economic, social and societal effects.

"This a wonderful opportunity to join efforts and leverage resources to educate our members and the public, work together to build awareness through advocacy, and develop clinical guides and standards of practice – all related to the prevention and treatment of obesity, nutritional disorders and related conditions," said registered dietitian nutritionist and the Academy's 2018-2019 President Mary Russell.

The Academy/Obesity Society collaboration will feature educational, scientific or clinical sessions or presentations at each organization's annual meetings; workshops, programs or presentations at other conferences; and live or recorded webinars or other online programs and presentations. According to the collaboration agreement, the two organizations "will leverage their respective brands and communication assets, including social media channels and digital platforms, to promote the activities and contribute to the advancement of the shared commitments envisioned by this agreement."

Each organization will designate a member as its Alliance Liaison "to facilitate activities, discussions and other collaborative efforts," and will be responsible for "promoting ongoing, open and effective communication" between the groups. Russell said the Academy's liaison will be Hollie Raynor, PhD, RDN, LDN, a professor in the department of nutrition and interim assistant dean of research in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences at the University of Tennessee. Raynor is the research director for the Academy's Weight Management dietetic practice group and serves on the American Psychological Association's National Committee for Clinical Guidelines for Obesity. She also is a past member of the Academy's Prediabetes Evidence Analysis Library Committee.

"We appreciate Hollie's willingness to dedicate her time as the Academy's alliance representative. The Academy and The Obesity Society look forward to developing a longstanding alliance relationship and continuing our collaborations as she serves as the Academy's representative to this important strategic relationship," Russell said.

