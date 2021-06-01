Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Names New National Media Spokespeople For 2021-2024

National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Spokespeople are the food and nutrition experts. Tweet this

As registered dietitian nutritionists, Academy Spokespeople are the food and nutrition experts. They have fulfilled rigorous educational and practice requirements, including at least a bachelor's degree (most spokespeople hold advanced degrees), completed a supervised practice program and passed a national registration examination — in addition to maintaining continuing education requirements for recertification.

The following registered dietitian nutritionists have been appointed as new Academy spokespeople for 2021-2024. Their term begins June 1:

Grace Derocha , MBA, RD, CDCES, Detroit, Mich. , is a senior health care analyst, program manager and lead digital strategist for a health insurance company. She's also launching a private practice this summer. Her areas of expertise include cardiovascular nutrition, diabetes management and wellness nutrition.

Amy Reed , MS, RD, CSP, LD, Cincinnati, Ohio , is a pediatric dietitian at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Her areas of expertise include adolescent and infant nutrition as well as autism and developmental disorders.

Caroline Susie , RDN, LD, Dallas, Texas , is a principal at Mercer, a global health consulting firm, and a member of the company's Total Health Management Team. She also has a private practice. Her areas of expertise include disease prevention, employee wellness and wellness nutrition.

The Academy also has reappointed four spokespeople for 2021-2024:

Nancy Z. Farrell Allen , MS, RDN, FAND, Fredericksburg, Va.

Whitney Linsenmeyer , PhD, RD, LD, St. Louis, Mo.

Debbie Petitpain , MS, RDN, LDN, Charleston, S.C.

Julie Stefanski , MEd, RDN, CSSD, LDN, CDCES, FAND, Baltimore, Md.

More information on the Academy and its spokespeople, including full biographies and headshots, can be found in the Academy's downloadable 2021-2022 Media Guide.

