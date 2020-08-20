Academy Of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators And Strategix, A Division Of The Lynx Group, named PM360 Trailblazer 2020 Initiative Finalist for Patient/Consumer Education

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries, recently named Strategix, a division of The Lynx Group, and the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) Cancer Advocacy & Patient Education (CAPE) program as a Trailblazer Initiative finalist for Patient/Consumer Education.

The vision of the CAPE program is to engage, inform, and empower newly diagnosed cancer patients through utilization of a predetermined quality-of-life model to reduce distress and improve patient experience between diagnosis and first treatment. This educational tool also assists the patient in finding ways to improve shared decision-making around diagnosis, testing, and treatment. Lastly, the CAPE initiative strives to ensure the patients' understanding of the diagnostic and treatment journey that is individualized to their disease state.

"It is an honor to be selected, for the second year in a row, as a 2020 PM360 Trailblazer finalist for the CAPE initiative," said Brian Tyburski, President and CEO, The Lynx Group. "The CAPE project was the result of close collaboration with the client and dedication of our talented team. It has been well received thus far, and we are confident this resource will continue to be a valuable asset in the future."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Winning initiatives were selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.

A total of 82 finalists were chosen in the 18 Initiative categories: App/Digital Solution or Suite, Consumer Website/Online Initiative, Data/Analytics Initiative, Direct-to-Consumer Campaign, Direct-to-Patient Campaign, HCP Education, Interactive Marketing Program, Patient/Consumer Education, Persistence/Adherence Program, Point of Care, Product/Service Launch, Professional Campaign, Professional Website/Online Initiative, Sales Aid, Self-Promotion, Social Media Campaign, Unbranded Campaign, and Video/TV Campaign.

"The very best marketing initiatives are defined by their ability to stand out, and these 82 finalists made an impression on our judges for their ability to do just that," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "While some stood out thanks to their eye-catching creative, others left judges in awe due to a unique ability to educate patients or doctors, an empathic approach that took judges into the bodies and souls of patients, an innovative use of technology to connect with patients in new ways or make it easier for them to get life-saving treatments, or just a fascinating new strategy that can change how the rest of the industry operates."

Finalists are acknowledged and winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 6 pm EST. Tickets for the virtual Trailblazer Awards Event can be purchased by visiting www.pm360online.com/trailblazer-info. For more information about the awards or tickets, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8117 or [email protected].

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)

The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patient, Physician, Payer, Nurse, Pharmacist, Navigator, Practice Manager, Financial Counselor, and Coding specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

About Strategix

Strategix is a full-service medical communications agency that provides personalized service, flexibility, and individualized attention, while being backed by the infrastructure and shared professional resources of The Lynx Group. Strategix offers a wide range of services with the end goal of supporting specific client needs in the pre-, peri-, and post-launch phases of a product's life cycle. These services include Market Research, Strategic Planning, Thought Leader Engagement, Scientific Publications, Speakers Bureau Support, and Multichannel Content Development. We are committed to our client relationships by ensuring our team familiarizes itself with their product data, strategic approach, and internal requirements to help them achieve their goals.

About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators® (www.aonnonline.org)

The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+) is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has nearly 8,900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision-making, including planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

