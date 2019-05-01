Academy Software Foundation Announces NVIDIA as Premier Member

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) , a neutral forum for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that NVIDIA has joined the Foundation as a Premier member, and ftrack and Red Hat have joined as General members.

"We are very excited to welcome NVIDIA, ftrack, and Red Hat as new members," said David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation at the Linux Foundation. "These companies have a wealth of expertise across graphics, open source, and project management that will be beneficial to our communities and our projects as we continue to grow."

Launched in August 2018 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, ASWF provides a neutral forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Foundation is home to OpenVDB and OpenColorIO, and today announced that OpenEXR and OpenCue have also been accepted as Foundation projects. More details on that announcement are available here.

New member quotes:

NVIDIA

"NVIDIA is committed to developing technologies that support the motion picture industry through accelerated graphics, 3D rendering, AI and deep learning, simulation and virtual production. Already a member of the Linux Foundation, we're looking forward to working with the Academy Software Foundation to help shape the future of this creative industry," said John Ison, Director of Media & Entertainment Partnerships at NVIDIA.

ftrack

"At ftrack we are firm believers in the open source model and its importance in the growth and advancement of software development in the movie-making industry. As such, we're very proud to join the Academy Software Foundation and play a part in its vital initiative. The visual effects industry is built on collaboration – we make several ftrack components and extensions free to use, share and modify, and actively encourage customization of ftrack via our API with this in mind. The more our users can benefit from inventive new approaches to production tracking, the better the projects they produce and the more the industry can thrive. We're excited to align with the ASWF in this goal and work to support a better, stronger open source community for all," said Fredrik Limsäter, CEO at ftrack.

Red Hat

"Open source technologies have been a source of innovation for the motion picture and broader media industry for many years, and Red Hat has been proud to collaborate with many of the leaders in this space to both enable their adoption of open source and to progress technologies in a way that has enabled this innovation. We're happy to join the Academy Software Foundation to expand this work and drive open standards that deliver sustainable interoperability," said Chris Wright, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Red Hat.

About the Academy Software Foundation

Developed in partnership by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation provides a neutral forum for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Foundation is home to OpenVDB, OpenColorIO, OpenEXR and OpenCue. For more information or to get involved in the Academy Software Foundation, visit ASWF.io.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at LinuxFoundation.org.

