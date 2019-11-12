Acadia Insurance Employees First in U.S. to Award Mindful Employer Designation to Their Company

Acadia has historically been considered a quality place to work, with over 90 percent of employees indicating that they would recommend their company as an employer to family and friends. Acadia has raised the bar by earning this designation.

Kay Whitmore, Vice President of Human Resources at Acadia said, "We could not be more pleased with our results and the high participation rate by our employees. The Mindful Employer designation puts Acadia on the map in our communities as an employer of choice. We are proud to include our employee experience and wellbeing in our definition of success."

A recent recipient of Range 1 financing from Maine Technology Institute, Mindful Employer is dedicated to improving the human experience at work while helping companies differentiate themselves as employers.

"Acadia Insurance has been putting employee development and wellbeing first for years, and it is an honor to have them as a founding Mindful Employer. Today, 85 percent of the assets in most businesses are people and the skills they bring. In the past most of our attention has been on the condition and efficiency of our machinery, technology and fixed assets. In a knowledge-based society, we must focus this same attention on our people," said Elizabeth Ross Holmstrom, Founder of Mindful Employer.

About Acadia Insurance

Acadia Insurance is a regional underwriter offering commercial and specialty property casualty insurance coverages through independent insurance agents with local offices in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, Acadia Insurance Company is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the nation's premier commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. Please visit www.acadiainsurance.com.

About Mindful Employer

Built on the foundation of conscious capitalism and social responsibility, Mindful Employer offers a simple, actionable Employee Pulse Check to quickly gauge the employee experience at work. The Mindful Employer Designation is awarded by the employees and it is not a competition. The designation brand is designed to promote companies who are putting people first in their business strategy and daily practices. Our vision is to build a Mindful Employer® ecosystem of employers, resources, tools, and software to help businesses thrive in the 21st century. For more information on Mindful Employer and the benefits of mindful work, visit mindfulemployer-us.com.

