ACC accessing world-leading innovation platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Zealand Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is partnering with the world's largest innovation platform – Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play – to deliver more effective services and outcomes to its customers.

"ACC is focused on building partnerships to look at new and innovative ways to prevent, reduce and effectively treat injuries," ACC Chief Executive Scott Pickering says.

"ACC is part of the wider international trend of insurance shifting from 'detect and repair' to 'predict and prevent'. Our organisation is spending millions more on injury prevention each year and increasing our use of data analytics to determine the most effective forms of treatment for our injured clients."

"By partnering with Plug and Play we will have access to global startups with pioneering digital technology that can support and add value to the work we do for our customers."

ACC is the New Zealand government agency responsible for administering the country's universal no-fault accidental injury scheme. The scheme provides personal injury cover for everyone in New Zealand, including overseas visitors.

ACC's partnership with Plug and Play will give it access to startups involved in the global insurtech industry. The agreement will allow ACC to pilot proposals, co-invest or even acquire startups.

"We are very excited to partner with ACC and believe this is an important step towards digital transformation," says Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We see ACC's positioning in the insurance value chain as a unique opportunity to leverage technology to better service its customers."

Scott Pickering says ACC has 45 years' worth of data that it wants to use more effectively to ensure it provides the best possible service to its customers.

"At the end of all our data and analysis are people – people who need help from us," Scott Pickering says.

"Plug and Play's networks will, for example, allow us to trial cutting-edge digital technology that may speed up cumbersome processes that benefit clients, doctors and ACC or even allow us to predict the likelihood of someone having a fall and the interventions required."

"New Zealanders told ACC they want consistent care from us and for us to be more responsive to their needs. That's why it's important ACC has access to some of the smartest thinking going around, allowing us to balance providing better and more effective services with the growing cost of the ACC scheme."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

